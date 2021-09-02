Sumitomo Rubber Industries plans major expansion in Town of Tonawanda

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., the world’s fifth largest tire manufacturer, will invest $122 million in the Sheridan Drive facility and will add new jobs.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A long time tire maker in the Town of Tonawanda is getting a major economic boost from its parent company and will be adding new jobs as a result.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., the world’s fifth largest tire manufacturer, announced it will be investing $122 million into it's Sheridan Drive plant. The money will go towards new manufacturing technology as the facility approaches 100 years of tire building at its current location in 2023.

“We are investing $122 Million to enhance and improve our tire manufacturing capabilities in Western New York.” said Yasutaka Ii, SRUSA President and CEO. “Our customers demand exceptional tires, and this investment improves our tire building capabilities, doubles our output, increases our speed to market and enhances the high-quality tires made in this facility. It also reinforces our commitment to our strong team members and our community here in Tonawanda and Western New York.”

The expansion will enable Sumitomo to supply more environmentally friendly, fuel efficient, high performance Falken branded passenger, SUV, truck, and bus tires to customers in North America.