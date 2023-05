Sheridan Drive between Colvin Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue in closed for a structure fire.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A fire in the Town of Tonawanda has closed down a road.

The closure began around 1:45 p.m.

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District sent a message home to parents alerting them that the fire caused traffic issues and that busses for elementary and middle school students may be delayed.