New storage facility will hold rape kits for 20 years

The storage of these kits will allow victims more time to decide if they want to file a police report.

NEW YORK — A new facility in New York aims to help give sexual assault victims more time to decide if they will file a police report without losing essential evidence. The new facility will be utilized for sexual offense evidence collection kits collected in Western New York and across the state.

The State Office of Victim Services established the facility to store units for 20 years, as state law requires.

Western New York hospitals are among the first to notify survivors of the movement of their kits and how to track them.

"New York State remains committed to supporting survivors of sexual assault in every way possible," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release.

"This new State facility will be a critical tool to help deliver support and justice, while providing a strong foundation for victims to heal and alleviate some of the pressure they may feel when it comes to legal timelines."

"This facility will give survivors the opportunity to process what has happened and make decisions for their future on their terms," Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado said in a press release.

"We are committed to supporting survivors and ensuring they have the resources, support, and a full range of services and options available to them as they begin the recovery process. This is a tremendous step forward for New York and for the rights of survivors."

The facility is located in the Capital Region and is climate controlled to best store the evidence. Kits were collected for the facility starting in January.