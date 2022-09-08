Still haven't booked your trip to LA for the Bills vs Rams? It's going to cost you

If you plan to go but haven't made your plans, AAA officials say there are no roundtrip flights lower than $500. Some are as high as $2,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are just 29 days away from the regular season return of Bills football, and even though the team is on the road out in LA for the NFL opener, you can expect some fans to try to be there for it.

If you're planning a trip to LA but haven't booked it yet, it looks like it's going to cost you.

A roundtrip from September 7-11 is a minimum of $500. Some are as high as $2,000.

They're all connecting flights.

The only direct flight is through Fans of Buffalo.

It's roundtrip and cost is $945. There are only 14 spots left on the plane.

Officials with AAA say at this point, hotel rooms are up to more than $200 per night and rental cars are about $50 per day.

For those booking at the last minute or wanting a spontaneous trip, it seems the biggest expense will be getting there.

"That game is mid-week which makes it a little more difficult. So unless travelers want to leave on Tuesday or Wednesday and stay through Sunday, the airfares might be a little lower then. But for a mid-week trip, if they want to make it a short trip, the airfares are going to be higher. Right now airfares are higher than they had been. There aren't as many planes in the air. It's a supply and demand thing," said Melissa Peterson, group travel operations manager for AAA.

If you are planning to go to LA or already have your trip booked, Fans of Buffalo is putting on a massive tailgate before the game.

All of California's Bills Backers groups will be there as well.

Only general admission tickets are left at $95.

So far 1,700 people are going, but there's room for 2,500.

"We've just been starved of a good football team for so long and it almost feels surreal how good we are turning on Sportscenter talking about us and Josh Allen. It's like the perfect storm for excitement with all the hype for this team on top of the season opener facing the super bowl champs," said Will Bradley, founder, and co-owner of Fans of Buffalo.

Fans of Buffalo was created in 2020, but due to the pandemic, didn't actually start going on trips with bills fans until last year.

They have travel packages which include the Courtyard Marriott in Santa Monica.

Here are a few other options as well:

Frontier has two flights left to Hollywood, but they're both 16 hours of travel.

Frontier is also offering direct flights to Las Vegas, with only one on September 7 for $158.

You would then have to rent a car and drive four hours to LA.