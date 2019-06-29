BUFFALO, N.Y. — A week's worth of tributes for Presidential Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia had another distinction today.

The New York State Police shared out this picture of a line of troopers who were there Friday to greet Staff Sergeant Bellavia at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Bellavia is making his way back to Western New York after ceremonies earlier this week at the White House and the Pentagon.

