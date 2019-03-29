A piece of property in the Chautauqua County Town of Ellery was searched by State Police for a second time in connection to a nearly eleven year old missing person case.

Corrie Anderson was last seen leaving a Jamestown car dealership in October, 2008 and has not been seen since. Numerous searches have been held over the years without a trace of the mother of three.

Friday, troopers were back at a previously-searched property in the Town of Ellery. The land had recently changed ownership and the new owner requested the re-check before making some changes. That search yielded negative results.

State Police say they will follow any new leads in her disappearance and continue to encourage anyone who may know anything about the to call them at 716-665-3114.