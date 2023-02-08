State funding will help Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities in WNY

New York State Assembly members Jon Rivera and Bill Conrad on Wednesday said $75,000 will be given to different WNY organizations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New state funding will help benefit Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities in Western New York.

On Wednesday, New York State Assembly members Jon Rivera and Bill Conrad said $75,000 will be given to different organizations, including Burmese community services, Buffalo String Works, and the Karen Society of Buffalo.

"Through our deliberations in the state budget, we were able to secure $30 million to be designated specifically for AAPI organizations. We know that this is a community that is growing across the state, and we know that it's a growing community right here in Buffalo," Rivera said.

Rivera said this year's state budget included an increase of $10 million for the AAPI community.

"Neither Buffalo nor New York State would be what they are today without the contributions of so many Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders," Conrad said in a statement.

"When one chooses this community as their home or arrives in search of a safer and more prosperous future, we must answer that hopefulness with practical support. And I'm proud that this year's state budget provides historic backing of the AAPI community and the organizations that ease, enhance, and protect their experience here locally and across New York."