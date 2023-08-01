Asian Food and Culture Festival returns to Canalside

The Asian Food and Culture festival makes its return to Canalside this August.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The WNY Chinese Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring back the Asian food and culture festival on August 6 from 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Canalside.

The event is run by and non-profit organization and hopes to bring people together who have all different types of backgrounds, and experiences to enjoy the wonderful flavors, colors, and diversity of Asian cuisine and culture.

The event is free to attend and will have activities for everyone to enjoy. Activities at the event range from live performances, exhibits, food, and more. It is a family-friendly event and will be by the Canalside waterfront.

Thank you Tiny Thai Food Truck Tiny Thai join us this year for the 4th Asian Food and Culture Festival at Canalside on... Posted by WNY Chinese Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, July 26, 2023