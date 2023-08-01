Asian Food and Culture Festival returns to Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The WNY Chinese Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring back the Asian food and culture festival on August 6 from 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Canalside.
The event is run by and non-profit organization and hopes to bring people together who have all different types of backgrounds, and experiences to enjoy the wonderful flavors, colors, and diversity of Asian cuisine and culture.
The event is free to attend and will have activities for everyone to enjoy. Activities at the event range from live performances, exhibits, food, and more. It is a family-friendly event and will be by the Canalside waterfront.
To see a lineup of different vendors and updates on the event people can click here to view the group's Facebook page.