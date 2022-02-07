St. Bonaventure students join Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles

Five undergrads from the campus radio station will join media professionals from around the world for Sunday's big game.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Five undergraduate members from St. Bonaventure University's campus radio station will get an up close and personal lesson in broadcasting this week attending one of the top sporting events in the country.

The group will join media professionals from all over the world reporting from Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The students represent WSBU 88.3 FM The Buzz and will broadcast from Radio Row with interviews from active and former players and other members of the media.

Only a handful of college radio stations are granted this access. This is the fourth time since 2018 the WSBU has been chosen. Access was not allowed in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The team of Nic Rohloff, Tyler Smith, Nate Solomon, Carter Raymond and Tom Seipp will be on the air live from 6-9 PM Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tuesday they'll be live from 3-6 PM.