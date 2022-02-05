Women's college basketball roundup: Bonnies, Bulls, Purple Eagles all winners

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team picked up its seventh conference win on the road at Central Michigan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team on Saturday picked up its seventh conference win on the road at Central Michigan (4-16, 2-9 MAC).

The Bulls (13-7, 7-3) were led by Dyaisha Fair with 29 points, two rebounds and five assists on the way to their 82-74 win.

St. Bonaventure (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic-10) beat Richmond (13-10, 4-6) at home, 74-66. The Bonnies were led by Asianae Johnson with 28 points and four rebounds.

Niagara (8-12, 5-7 MAAC) won on the road, 85-73 over Manhattan (13-9, 8-5).

Angel Parker led the way for the Purple Eagles with 25 points and three rebounds. Maddy Yelle added 17 for Niagara, with six boards.

Canisius (3-18, 1-11 MAAC) fell short of its second conference win on the road at Fairfield in overtime, 63-54.

Erika Joseph gave the Griffs a 52-51 lead with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter before the Stags tied it with a free throw and took control in overtime.

Shaunae Brown led Canisius with 15 points and three rebounds.

BULLS WIN!!!



Fair leads all scorers with 29 points. Hemphill and Wilson record double-doubles and Woolley and Camp also score in double figures.



Buffalo returns home to host Western Michigan at 7pm on Monday.#UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/e6He6m8YB1 — UB Women's Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) February 5, 2022