Women's college basketball roundup: Bonnies, Bulls, Purple Eagles all winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team on Saturday picked up its seventh conference win on the road at Central Michigan (4-16, 2-9 MAC).
The Bulls (13-7, 7-3) were led by Dyaisha Fair with 29 points, two rebounds and five assists on the way to their 82-74 win.
St. Bonaventure (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic-10) beat Richmond (13-10, 4-6) at home, 74-66. The Bonnies were led by Asianae Johnson with 28 points and four rebounds.
Niagara (8-12, 5-7 MAAC) won on the road, 85-73 over Manhattan (13-9, 8-5).
Angel Parker led the way for the Purple Eagles with 25 points and three rebounds. Maddy Yelle added 17 for Niagara, with six boards.
Canisius (3-18, 1-11 MAAC) fell short of its second conference win on the road at Fairfield in overtime, 63-54.
Erika Joseph gave the Griffs a 52-51 lead with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter before the Stags tied it with a free throw and took control in overtime.
Shaunae Brown led Canisius with 15 points and three rebounds.
