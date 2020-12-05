BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, there was some good news for golfers when it was announced that another place to get your 18 holes in is opening to the public.

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the South Park Golf Course will open to the public starting Wednesday.

It had been closed because the course was just too wet to play. The course will be open seven days a week, with course maintenance and closures posted on the Conservancy's website.

Starting this Saturday, May 16, all Olmsted courses, Cazenovia, Delaware and South Park will move up the start of tee times from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m., continuing through 8 p.m.

