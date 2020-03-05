BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy are trying to provide people with some normalcy right now by reopening the Erie Basin Marina and a few golf courses.

Several farmers markets were also back open for business across Western New York on Saturday.

Some of them include East Aurora, Tonawanda, Spoth's Farm Market and Clinton Bailey Farmers' Market.

Though the Erie Basin Marina and Delaware and Cazenovia golf courses were back open, there are some changes you can expect to see.

At the marina, signs are everywhere to remind people to stay at least six feet apart from each other.

And despite the marina being back open, the ship's store, observation tower and even the restrooms are all still closed. The fuel dock is open, but only one boat is allowed at a time.

The city has also removed picnic tables and benches or placed caution tape on ones that can't be removed.

And if you do want to golf, you can now only get your daily or season passes online. That's in order to limit face-to-face interactions with the golf course's staff.

There's also several, new changes you can expect on the course itself.

"We're staggering tee times, we're putting more space in between tee times in reservations, as opposed to years past. We've also removed ball washers and flag sticks are not being touched. We're sanitizing those on a daily basis. We've removed the racks from the bunkers as well," Greg Robinson of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy said.

Robinson also says there has been a slight uptick in the number of reservations on reopening day, compared to years past.

In fact, at Cazenovia Park, most of the time slots are already booked for Sunday as well.

Although Delaware and Cazenovia are back open, South Park is closed right now. That's because the course is still too wet, but Robinson says he expects it to reopen in the next week or two.

