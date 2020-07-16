Erie Co. Legislature talks about Tonawanda Coke cleanup plan

The DEC is taking public comment on the site's cleanup plan.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A developer is planning on building a new computer data management center at the old Tonawanda Coke site, but before that happens, there's still a lot to clean up.

Thursday, the Erie County Legislature heard from the Clean Air Coalition and the new owner of the former Tonawanda Coke site.

It's going through the cleanup process with the DEC. Right now, the state's getting input for the site's brownfield remedial investigation work plan. The Clean Air Coalition would like a community advisory group to be formed to give people a seat at the table to talk about how it will be cleaned up.

Thursday, the county talked about this whole process so it can put in some comments before the comment period with the state is closed. Jon Williams is the developer for the new Riverview Innovation and Technology Campus. He says it's in everybody's interest that they find out what the issues are and get them taken care of.

"We want this site to have a hundred years of productive use and we want it to be an economically sustainable part of real estate for the town. And to do that, we have to clean it up. We have to get this right. So, we have no issue working together," Williams said. "My only caveat to that is that the DEC brownfield agreement was set up by the legislature of New York to make this process move. Right? That they did it because they didn't want sites languishing in the EPA system for decades. Similar to Bethlehem Steel. They set up a system whereby they charged their agency, the DEC, with regulatory authority and they created public comment periods and input so that these activities would happen in a measured and defined way. And they wouldn't drag out for years and years and decades"