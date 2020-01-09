Small fire breaks out in chemistry lab at Cassadaga Valley Central High School

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. — A small fire in a chemistry lab brought volunteer mutual aid fire companies to Cassadaga Valley High School Tuesday morning.
The alarm came in shortly after 11:30 a.m.
The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team said dried out flash paper was being stored in a plastic tote and ignited by spontaneous combustion. Flash paper is special tissue paper that when dry is highly flammable. The team said it's often used in theatre productions or by magicians.
The fire was ruled accidental and confined to the tote. There was no damage to the lab or the school.