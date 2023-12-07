Siena Poll finds most New Yorkers worry about being the victim of a crime

A new Sienna Poll says 61% of New Yorkers are worried about being victims of a crime.

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A new Sienna Poll says 61% of New Yorkers are worried about being victims of a crime.

More than half say safety in public places is a big concern. The college found these concerns have led to 40% of people spending $100 or more to protect themselves. Another 12% have spent more than $500 dollars.

They're buying guns, and security systems, and taking self-defense classes.

The poll also found about 1/10 of New Yorkers have been a victim of assault or burglary, with about 40% having seen a crime in progress.

“Crime isn’t just something that happens to others far away according to New Yorkers,” Don Levy, Siena College Research Institute’s director said. “While 87% say crime is a serious problem in our state and 57% say it is a problem in their community, a disturbingly high 61% say that they are worried about it happening to them, a majority are concerned about themselves or their loved ones being safe in public places and many are taking steps to protect themselves as best they can.”

“Is this the worst it’s ever been? Forty-one percent of all New Yorkers with little variation across most demographic groups, say that they’ve never been this worried about their personal safety.”