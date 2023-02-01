Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul favorability down, mixed support for budget proposals

Democratic voters backed all 6 of the governor's major proposals, while Republicans and independents split their support.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new Siena College Poll released Monday morning finds that while Gov. Kathy Hochul's favorability has dropped slightly over the last month, a number of her state budget proposals are receiving bipartisan support.

The poll showed 46% of voters polled have a favorable opinion of New York's governor, while 43% view her unfavorably. That margin has closed in comparison to a January Siena Poll, when Hochul's favorability was 48%. The new poll shows 42% of those polled found her unfavorable last month.

Hochul is seeing significant support for a number of her state budget proposals. Of voters, 70% polled support a plan to base New York's minimum wage on the rate of inflation. In the breakdown by political alignment, 82% of Democrats, 59% of Republicans, and 57% of independents support the plan.

There's also bipartisan support for the governor's plan to lower the DWI threshold in New York from 0.08% to 0.05%. Of Democrats, 69% support the change. Republican and independent voters are less enthusiastic about a potential change, with 57 and 53% support, respectively.

Bipartisan momentum slows after the previously mentioned proposals, with only one other proposition receiving reports from both major parties. In her budget plan, Hochul is looking to ban flavored tobacco products. This is drawing criticism from Western New York lawmakers, who question the effects a ban on menthol cigarettes would have. Still, 65% of Democrats and 55% of independents support the plan. Republican voters were narrowly divided, with 49% in favor and 46% opposed.

Support for Hochul's other major proposals splits directly down party lines, with Democrats backing her plans and Republicans opposing them. Independent voters determine the outcome of the poll in three instances: