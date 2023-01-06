Ships ahoy at Hoyt Lake

On Thursday, the Buffalo Maritime Center held its student boat launch at Hoyt Lake.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — High Schoolers from across Western New York are setting sail on Hoyt Lake.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Maritime Center held its student boat launch at Hoyt Lake. Nearly 50 Students from St. Mary's School for the Deaf, Maritime Charter, Riverside Academy, and Lafayette High School took part in building the boats. The program aims to help students learn skills that can help them in future careers and in life.

"These students, whether they know it or not are changed at the end of this program. They're learning STEM principles, they're learning fractions, and measuring angles. They're learning the science of wood. Like what species of wood are we using and why. Some are rot-resistant and some are flexible. Why are we using different parts on different parts of the boat. But even more importantly they're learning teamwork and communication skills..." said Chelsea Moore the education coordinator at the Maritime Center.