Big Kahuna boat christened at Canalside

Big Kahuna can carry up to 45 passengers on its 90-minute trips. It is 50 feet long, 14 feet wide, and has two outboard engines.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's now a Big Kahuna at Canalside, helping tourists have a good time.

A new tiki tour boat called 'Big Kahuna' was christened Friday, and will add to the Buffalo Boat Tours fleet that allows passengers to enjoy daily scenic tours out on the waterfront.

“There is no better way to enjoy Buffalo’s waterfront than aboard a beautiful boat with an ice-cold beverage while listening to island music,” Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation chairman Robert Gioia said Friday in a statement.

“Governor Hochul has provided the leadership needed to capitalize on Buffalo’s extraordinary waterfront and the new boat gives Western New Yorkers yet another way to experience our greatest natural asset.”

The Big Kahuna — which can carry up to 45 passengers on its 90-minute trips — is 50 feet long, 14 feet wide, and has two outboard engines. It can travel up to 8 knots and was built last winter in Florida.

The Hilliman family will operate the Big Kahuna.

“People can’t get enough of our exciting tiki boat experience,” captain Rich Hilliman of Buffalo Boat Tours said. “Customers are thrilled to be out on the water, socializing with friends, and seeing our beautiful Buffalo from a whole new point of view.

"We look forward to welcoming new visitors and return customers on board for an excursion that will be the highlight of their summer.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said the region must continue to invest and capitalize on waterfront opportunities.