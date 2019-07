BOSTON, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free child safety seat check in Boston on Saturday.

The seat check runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Boston Volunteer Fire Company, located at 5646 Herman Hill Road.

Certified car seat technicians will be at the fire station to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installation for free. The technicians will also be available to check car seats for defects and recall alerts.