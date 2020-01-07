Shelter rentals at Cheektowaga parks begins July 8

Shelter permits must be obtained in person, and proof of town residency is required.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga Parks Department announced Tuesday, that shelter rentals at Cheektowaga parks will begin in July.

The parks department says July 8 through July 10, will be the opening days for obtaining permits. The permits will be issued from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the facilities office located at 500 Losson Road.

Following July 10, shelter permits will be issued every Wednesday and Friday at the facilities office from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Shelter permits must be obtained in person, and proof of town residency is required. Shelter fees are payable by cash or check; credit card payments will not be accepted at this time.

The parks department says some dates and shelters may not be available due to town events and reminds residents that all state COVID-19 restrictions still apply.

Stiglmeier Park is $50 for shelters one through six, which have electricity, or $40 for shelters seven through 14. The occupancy is 50 people per shelter with only one shelter rental per resident.

Click here to view the shelter policy link, or call (716) 656-2280 for additional information.