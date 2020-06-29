Gov. Cuomo gives WNY Region the go ahead for Phase IV reopening Tuesday

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday during a briefing from New York City.

NEW YORK — The Western New York region will move to Phase IV reopening Tuesday.

The infection rate in the WNY region is now .8%.

New York State released guidance last week regarding low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment Tuesday evening. The state also issued some guidance for places of higher education.

In particular, it said each institution must develop and submit a plan that covers reopening of the campus, monitoring of health conditions, containment of potential transmission of the virus and shut down of in-person operations on the campus if necessitated by widespread COVID-19 transmission. Also, masks must be worn anytime you're within six feet of someone who doesn't belong to the same residence.