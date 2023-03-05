New information uncovered about person who fatally shot Carson Senfield in Florida

No charges were ever filed because of the state's Stand Your Ground Law, which allows anyone who feels threatened to use deadly force.

TAMPA, Fla. — We have new information about the shooting death of Orchard Park native Carson Senfield.

The 19-year-old was a freshman at the University of Tampa when he was killed while getting into a car he mistakenly thought was his Uber.

The driver shot Senfield, claiming he feared for his life. He was never charged.

The attorneys for Senfield's family are now making several claims, after getting an eight-page report from the Florida State Attorney's Office.

The report was shared with 2 On Your Side and has the name of the shooter and a mugshot. We are not sharing either of those because he hasn't been criminally charged.

Tampa Police say the driver feared for his life and would not identify him pointing to Florida's Marsy's Law, which shields victims.

Florida's State Attorney's Office wrote a letter to the police department, citing the Stand Your Ground Law for why they didn't press charges. The Florida law allows anyone who feels under threat to protect themselves with deadly force.

However, Fernandez claims the shooter has a history of drug and firearm violations and believes he was an informant for Tampa Police.

We asked Fernandez for evidence to confirm his claims, but he didn't produce anything to substantiate them.

The state attorney's report only shows the shooter previously had a charge for carrying a concealed weapon.

Fernandez also claims the shooter was Senfield's neighbor.

"That's what law enforcement said when we asked who is this guy and why was he there," Fernandez said. "He was picking up his girlfriend at her place, and he had the veil of protection because he was parked adjacent to the garage door, so we was on private property. And so he had a right to have, what would be on the street, an illegal gun.

"And we asked, 'Did he have a permit?' and were then told no. That's also a troubling thing because of some things that may unravel here in some point in time," Fernandez added.

Fernandez says despite several attempts, he has yet to receive a police report from the Tampa Police Department and may file a lawsuit to get it.

2 On Your Side has also requested the report. Tampa Police have not responded to our repeated requests for comment.