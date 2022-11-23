Family wants answers after shooting death of Orchard Park teen attending University of Tampa

Carson Senfield was killed on his birthday in September. No one has been charged.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. Police in Florida said he was shot to death by a man who claimed the teen was trying to get into his vehicle.

Thanksgiving will be different for the family as their son won't be at the dinner table to talk about his time away at college.

According to police in Tampa, a gunman opened fire on Senfield because he feared for his life. They say he remained at the scene.

Daren Senfield, father of Carson, said they will host several people at their home as they normally do.

"We wouldn't want to be with anyone else except all of our friends and family, so we will continue on our tradition as we've done in the past," Daren Senfield said.

In September, on the day Carson turned 19, he was killed.

The family believes Carson called an Uber and may have thought the vehicle he attempted to enter was the Uber.

"We just want answers, we want to know why this happened," the elder Senfield said.

Florida has Stand Your Ground. The law legally allows a person to use a firearm to shoot and kill another person anywhere, at any time.

Attorney AJ Alvarez represents the Senfield family. He said the law "creates unnecessary violence where individuals are actively looking to shoot people."

He believes that may have been the situation in this case.

There is an exception, according to Alvarez: if the shooter was involved in illegal conduct, stand your ground can't be used.

A memorial fund in Carson's memory has already raised over $125,000 for scholarships.