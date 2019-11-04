NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An arbitration panel, which previously ruled the Seneca nation has to pay up on lapsed casino payments to the state, has determined the amount to be more than $255 million.

The state shares one-quarter of that money with Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca, all of which host Seneca Casinos.

The Senecas have withheld the money since 2017, insisting their agreement with the state had ended.

Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster is optimistic the money will be coming.

"There's been no reason to believe they're not going to make the payment. The next action that the state takes is on the basis of the arbitration panel's award to make a request for the payment, and them we'll see, But again, there's no reason to believe at this time that the Senecas are not going to make the payment."

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong says he's still reviewing the panel's decision.