Seeking more bus aides, Buffalo Public Schools holds hiring event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools held a bus aide hiring event on Saturday.

Open interviews were held at the Academy for Visual and Performing Arts on Masten Avenue.

The school district says it's being proactive to avoid staffing shortages next school year. They need to hire more than 100 people, and pay starts at $15 an hour.

"It's very important for the children's safety that we have aides on every bus," Audrienne Giles of Buffalo Public Schools said. "We have our smaller children that you know need help. We have our larger children that may sometimes get rambunctious on the bus. So it's very important that we have aides on the busses for the safety of the children."

There will be morning and afternoon shifts available for bus aides, but you must be a City of Buffalo resident to apply.

The district says it plans to hold two more hiring events sometime next month.

"Some of the challenges that we faced over the years with trying to identify appropriate bus aides has been that one of the requirements is that you need to be a City of Buffalo resident," Buffalo Public Schools chief of human resources Tami Hollie-McGee recently told 2 On Your Side.