Buffalo Public Schools holding open interviews this weekend for bus aides

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools is hosting open interviews this weekend to fill positions for bus aides.

On Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. - noon, candidates can get an interview at Buffalo Academy for Visuals and Performing Arts on 450 Masten Avenue. Successful candidates will complete paperwork on the spot.

Requirements for the job are that you must be a city resident and at least 19 years old. There is no educational requirement.

Positions pay $15-$16.85 an hour. Shifts are 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Afternoon shifts could be extended until 7 p.m. People can work one or both shifts.

Interested applicants should bring proper ID and a $10 money order.