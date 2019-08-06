BUFFALO, N.Y. — A beautiful weekend with sunny skies and warm temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Then the next system moves in for Monday bringing rain, and also stronger winds along the Lake Ontario shoreline starting later Monday.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch will be in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Watch due to the concern of lakeshore flooding along Lake Ontario during that time period in those counties.

The combination of very high lake levels and moderately strong west to northwest winds will result in greater wave action and an increase in lakeshore flooding on the shoreline.

Potential impacts are lakeshore flooding may increase, especially in bays, inlets, and other low lying areas along the shoreline.

Also, wave action will produce an increase in shoreline erosion. Residents on or near the shore should take action to protect property and listen for later statements or warnings.

