Runner leaves Buffalo on 555-mile run in memory of friend's father

Wai Law is jogging the entire Empire State Trail to raise money and awareness for Parkinson's disease research

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A determined runner set off on a "long" journey from Western New York Friday that's going to end all the way down in New York City.

Long Islander Wai Law is running the entire 555-mile Empire State Trail to raise money and awareness to fight Parkinson's disease.

The money he raises will go to the Thomas Hartman Center for Parkinson’s Research at Stony Brook University.

Law was joined at the beginning by his friend Dennis Almodovar, who lost his father to Parkinson's disease, and who will join him again at the end of the run.

"I've been a runner for a long time, I always just run," said Law. "And my training is very simple - just run. And for this particular run, I have to get used to pushing a stroller so I will be doing it on my own without a crew. Basically, I stock all my supplies, camping gear, water to drink, and food. And that way I can be self-sufficient."

"It's something that's almost indescribable because as an ultra runner myself I know what it takes to do something like this - the mental part, the physical part," said Almodovar. "So for him to not only extend that gesture but to follow through with it, it's indescribable and priceless."

Wai plans to run 50 to 60 miles a day, which should get him to the finish line in a week and a half.