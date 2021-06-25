Highmark Stadium to host fireworks on July 4

The parking lots at the stadium will be open to the community to park and enjoy the fireworks.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will host a July 4 fireworks show at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

“Our community’s Independence Day celebrations come at a turning point in our region’s journey to a brighter, healthier future,” said Julie R. Snyder, Vice President, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “We are proud to partner with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium to enjoy an unforgettable Fourth of July experience.”

Highmark Stadium's fieldhouse lot, and lots 1, 3 and 4 will open to the public at 8pm. Parking is first come, first serve. Each vehicle will have space to set up lawn chairs and blankets. There will be a $5 admission charge per vehicle, with the money going to the Buffalo Bills' Foundation.