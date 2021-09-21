Riverside Branch of Public Library renamed to honor library advocate

The Elaine M. Panty Branch Library of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System was officially renamed at a ceremony on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The library branch formerly known as Riverside Branch has now been renamed to honor a long time advocate and supporter.

The Elaine M. Panty Branch Library of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System was officially renamed to honor Panty at a ceremony on Monday. The Buffalo native has long supported the Riverside community, serving as leader of the Riverside Businessmen’s Association, Northwest Buffalo Community Development Corporation and Town Boys’ Club, among other organizations.

“The name Elaine Panty is just about synonymous with the Riverside neighborhood and its Library,” said Jeannine Doyle, interim director of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System. “We are so pleased to be able to honor her legacy, dedication and most generous years of service in this way now and for many years to come.”

Panty also served as a part of Friends of the Riverside Library, which successfully lobbied against the closure of its previous storefront building over budget cuts. Later, Panty convinced Buffalo leaders to fully fund and build the new full-service Library building.

Panty was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System in 1988 and has continued to serve on multiple committees since then.

At last, our community today was able to properly celebrate lifelong @buffalolibrary champion Elaine M. Panty with a dedication of the former Riverside Branch, which has bore Mrs. Panty's name since late 2019. Libraries across NYS are grateful for her legendary advocacy. pic.twitter.com/ab9kfFQZZs — Bill Conrad, 140th NYS Assembly (@140thBill) September 20, 2021