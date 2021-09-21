Riverside Branch of Public Library renamed to honor library advocate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The library branch formerly known as Riverside Branch has now been renamed to honor a long time advocate and supporter.
The Elaine M. Panty Branch Library of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System was officially renamed to honor Panty at a ceremony on Monday. The Buffalo native has long supported the Riverside community, serving as leader of the Riverside Businessmen’s Association, Northwest Buffalo Community Development Corporation and Town Boys’ Club, among other organizations.
“The name Elaine Panty is just about synonymous with the Riverside neighborhood and its Library,” said Jeannine Doyle, interim director of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System. “We are so pleased to be able to honor her legacy, dedication and most generous years of service in this way now and for many years to come.”
Panty also served as a part of Friends of the Riverside Library, which successfully lobbied against the closure of its previous storefront building over budget cuts. Later, Panty convinced Buffalo leaders to fully fund and build the new full-service Library building.
Panty was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System in 1988 and has continued to serve on multiple committees since then.
Several elected officials came to the ceremony to honor Panty, including New York State Senator Sean Ryan, New York State Assemblyman William Conrad, III, Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, Lynne Dixon from the Erie County Comptroller’s office, and retired Common Council Member Richard Fontana. Also in attendance was Buffalo Common Council Member Joseph Golombek, Jr., who spearheaded the name change process.