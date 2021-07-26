Niagara County dedicates park to former county legislator Clyde Burmaster

The park, formerly known as Bond Lake Park, was renamed after Burmaster on Friday.

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — Niagara County officials dedicated a park to the late Clyde Burmaster in a ceremony on Friday.

Members of Niagara County Legislature, as well as family and friends gathered at the park formerly known as Bond Lake Park for the dedication of Clyde L. Burmaster Park.

“No one did more to develop this recreation area than Clyde Burmaster so naming the park after him helps preserve his tremendous legacy,” said Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh.

Burmaster died in 2019, and a few months later the Niagara County Legislature voted to rename the park after him.

COVID-19 delayed the official dedication. Legislator Irene Myers said it was worth waiting to do.

"So many old friends and family members who had not seen each other in some time were able to share stories about Clyde and remember his great work for our community,” Myers said.