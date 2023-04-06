POW/MIA flag's removal in Town of Hamburg causes a kerfuffle

"Prior to the ceremony, it became apparent that the POW/MIA flag was frayed and tattered and in need of replacement," the Town of Hamburg said Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The removal of a POW/MIA flag in the Town of Hamburg has created a stir.

The timeline of events began Friday, when the town's Coalition for Equity and Inclusion held a flag-raising at the town hall to recognize Pride Month.

"Prior to the ceremony, it became apparent that the POW/MIA flag was frayed and tattered and in need of replacement," the Town of Hamburg Supervisor said Sunday afternoon in a statement.

"The damaged flag was removed and immediately delivered to the Town Clerk for proper disposal and swift replacement. The Town had no intention of removing the POW/MIA flag, even temporarily."

Cathy Rybczynski, Hamburg's town clerk, said in the same statement that the grounds crew noted the worn condition of the flag "and asked me to make arrangements for its disposal." Rybczynski said she ordered a new one.

The new POW/MIA flag should arrive sometime this week, she said.

However, the flag's removal caused a stir in the town. Beth Farrell, who serves on the town board, shared her disapproval Saturday on Facebook.

"I am alarmed and saddened to learn that the POW/MIA flag that flew with our American flag at Town Hall was removed yesterday to fly another flag. There were other ways that the Pride flag could have been displayed without showing disrespect to our Veterans, POW, and MIA," she said.

"Creating unnecessary controversy involving our veterans and the Pride flag could and should have been avoided."

Town supervisor Randy Hoak said no disrespect was intended, and that he was proud of his record in representing military families.