McKinley Mall gets high bid of $7.975M at auction

The online auction closed Wednesday afternoon.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The McKinley Mall online auction ended on Wednesday afternoon with a high bid of $7.975 million. Bidding started at $3 million on Monday.

2 On Your Side only knows of two groups that publicly expressed interest in buying the mall this time: Seneca Nation and Benderson Development.

A spokesperson for the Senecas told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday afternoon that the Seneca Nation opted not to bid on the property. As of Wednesday evening, 2 On Your Side had not heard back from Benderson Development.

Hoak says the highest bid in the auction to buy the McKinley Mall of just under $8 million is one thing, he would like to see improvements made that will benefit taxpayers.

"The purchase price is one thing, but this is a property that will be in need of some investment for new use, so my hope is that we have a buyer that realizes that they got a great deal on the property and they're willing to step up and invest in it," Hoak said.

And that's because in 2019, the mall's assessed value was $22 million. In 2021, Kohan Retail Investment Group paid $8.5 million for it, and Wednesday, the highest bid was $7.975 million.

Two years ago, the mall was 70 percent filled. Today, it is 55 percent filled.

"It's been a big hit to the town taxpayers in the last few years since their assessment was reduced due to an $8.5 million purchase price. This is in the same ballpark, so not exactly the trend I was hoping for, but we're right in that spot there," Hoak said.

Hoak says he would like to see the mall become mixed-use.