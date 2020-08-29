Remembering Chadwick Boseman: a look at the actor's 'deep connection' to Buffalo as the world mourns his passing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the world remembers the life of Chadwick Boseman we're remembering his connection to the Queen City.
Boseman shot the movie "Marshall" in Buffalo back in 2016, and some of the most memorable scenes were shot outside Buffalo City Hall. Chadwick also visited Western New York last summer to produce a movie with Buffalo director Addison Henderson.
"He had a very deep connection to Buffalo and with the people of Buffalo... and created a lot of friends here in Western New York," said Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark.
Clark said Boseman also visited the Michigan Avenue Baptist church and immersed himself in the city.