Registration now open for Niagara County household hazardous waste collection

The collection event will be held on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. - noon at the Town of Newfane Highway Garage on 6176 McKee St. in Newfane.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — If you have hazardous materials like paint, pool chemicals and other household cleaning products, registration has now opened for the next Niagara County household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event.

To register and view what items will be accepted, head to the Niagara County Division Of Environmental/Solid Waste website. All resident are required to pre-register online.

“This is a great opportunity to clean out those hazardous waste items that may be in a corner of the basement or out in your garage,” Niagara County Legislator Shawn Foti said in a press release. “And with the passage of the NY Paint Stewardship Law, we will now be accepting latex paint as well. These events have always been popular with residents so if you plan on attending, do not delay in registering.”

Each Niagara County resident can bring up to 50 pounds of hazardous waste to dispose of for free. Residents should note that alkaline batteries, motor oil, electronics and explosives are not accepted at the collection event.

Over the 10 years that this program has been operating, more than 900,000 pounds of hazardous products have been collected, according to Dawn Timm, the Niagara County environmental coordinator.

“The steps we take to encourage the recycling of paint and other HHW in a responsible manner ensures these materials do not end up in our soil or in our water, protecting our local environment,” Timm said.