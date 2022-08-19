Record amount of canned food donations collected at the Erie County Fair

Canned food collected at opening day of the fair surpassed all goals, reaching record amounts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On opening day, the Erie County Fair accepted canned food donations for FeedMore WNY in exchange for free admission for the day. This year's donations far surpassed previous years.

After tallying up the donation totals, FeedMore has recorded a record breaking 96,555 lbs.

"FeedMore WNY is beyond grateful to the Erie County Fair for hosting this year's food drive and for the community's incredible support. Your generosity will make a profound difference in the lives of tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers living with food insecurity. Through our nearly 400 partner agencies, this food will provide more than 80,000 meals and an opportunity for a brighter future. Thank you for continuing to support our mission," Tara Ellis, FeedMore WNY president and CEO said in a press release.

This was the largest single day food collection recorded for the group, coming a long way. Donations made between 2013 and 2019 has an average total of 46,000 lbs.

In years past, the organization has asked for a donation of two cans per person to get in the fair for free, while this year the requirement was four cans a person. The new total is still more than double the average total weight of previous years.

For those interested in how to continue their support for FeedMore during the fair, there will be locations to learn more about the organization at Hamburg Gaming & Casino and the 97 Rock booth.