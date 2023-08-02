Red Cross helping residents after Ontario Street apartment fire

Everyone inside, including a dog, was evacuated safely. No injuries have been reported.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is helping residents of an apartment on Ontario Street on Wednesday evening.

According to the Buffalo Fire Department chief on the scene, three of the nine units were occupied. The fire began around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, just off of Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo.

Everyone inside, including a dog, was evacuated safely. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said it was a wall fire that spread from the first to second floor.

"Fires like this, we're chasing them, so guys have to do a lot of poking around to see exactly where they are in the wall. It's not evident, so we have to open up a lot of walls and ceilings to find where the fire's seeded and where it's spread to," Buffalo Fire division chief Tom Meldrum told 2 On Your Side.