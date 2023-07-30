Annual Dr. Jonathan Daniels Memorial School Drive held at Urban Family Practice

Organizers say this event is necessary and reflects the person and the doctor. He advocated for students to have the proper tools for education and success.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first Dr. Jonathan Daniels Memorial school drive was held at Urban Family Practice Sunday.

School supplies and 300 backpacks were given away.

Dr. Daniels was the CEO of Urban Family Practice. The well-known pediatrician was killed in a house fire last year in North Buffalo.

Organizers say this event is necessary and reflects the person and the doctor. He advocated for students to have the proper tools for education and success.

"It's super important that we continue his legacy it means a lot. Dr. Daniels loved his UB community he loved the community that he served, this is the community that he served, his practice was right here so it is crucial that we continue his legacy," said Beatrice Gonzalez.