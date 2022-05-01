Proposals being sought for Niagara Falls State Park mural

Proposals are due on June 2 no later than 2 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Mural artists are being sought for a Niagara Falls State Park public art project.

Arts Service Inc., is looking for Western New York artists to submit proposals for a mural located on the upper level of the new Welcome Center at Niagara Falls State Park.

The mural will tell the story of Niagara Falls State Park. It will be a look at the past, present, and future of the entire Niagara Falls community and its role in history.

The goal of the project is to also have the State formally recognize for the first time the true owners of the land that the park was built on, the Haudenosaunee people.

The public art will be part of an outdoor exhibit where people can learn about the history of Niagara Falls. A larger lenticular mural will be located on a wall facing the main entrance of the Welcome Center.

Call for artists! @asiwny is inviting artists to submit proposals for a public art mural project to be placed on view at Niagara Falls State Park.

Interested applicants can find proposal details as well as application requirements at the link:https://t.co/dG7YxB9CFY pic.twitter.com/QI5ZYOUIWl — The Seneca Nation (@TheSenecaNation) May 17, 2022

Arts Service Inc., says in the project summary that the project will include a commission of up to $7,500 for the artist to refine their concept and prepare the final product.

Proposals for the project are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.