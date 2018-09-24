BUFFALO, NY - The possibility of a new convention center in downtown Buffalo continues to spark a great deal of discussion, and some concern among the property owners of a site which is favored by the authors of a recently unveiled feasibility study.

One of the two sites identified by the study, not far from KeyBank Center, currently serves as a series of parking lots.

The other, however, which largely involves a block bounded by Delaware Avenue, Huron Street, Franklin Street, and West Mohawk Street, involves several buildings and many individual property owners.

The study identified this site as having better access to restaurants and hotels, which would be utilized by conventioneers, than the one near KeyBank Center (although that site boasts of being steps from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino).

Among the buildings on the preferred site is a structure at 153 Delaware, which is among the oldest buildings in downtown.

The Old House Downtown

Howard Goldman bought what has become known as “The Old House Downtown” 12 years ago and since then has poured his heart, soul, and money into slowly refurbishing it.

“My life saving are in this place," Goldman told 2 On Your Side, regarding the structure that was originally built as a stately home in 1865.

Like other property owners, he wasn't notified that it was being eyed for a new convention center.

“It hit me like a wrecking ball,” Goldman said, while noting that if a wrecking ball lays in store for his Civil War era building, it would be disheartening and not just to him.

"Whether I'm involved or not, it would just break my heart and the hearts of many others to see these bricks falling down. It's a building with so much history. George Steinbrenner once owned it and operated the Roundtable Restaurant with two partners. This is where he announced he was buying the New York Yankees,” Goldman said.

Paladino Weighs In

Among the other parcels on this block that might give way for a convention center is the eight story Crosby Building, which along with two others here is owned by Carl Paladino of Ellicott Development.

“If I was just a greedy landlord I’d sit here and say, ‘yeah come on and buy it. Pay me fair market value and they can take it,” Paladino said.

However, Paladino is opposed to plans unveiled thus far for a new convention center.

“Putting aside the fact that we own property there, we have to ask if it is a good investment for this community,” he told 2 On Your Side.

And Paladino does not view the spending of $300 million to $400 million for a new convention center to be such.

"It doesn't make any sense. Neither one of the sites makes any sense," said Paladino, insisting the site near KeyBank Center would be better used in the future for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

No Comment from Croce

Another major stakeholder would presumably be Mark Croce, owner of the former Statler Hotel, as the plan would encompass the low rise portion of that historic structure. A company owned by Croce also owns several parking lots within the footprint of the Franklin-Delaware Huron-West Mohawk site, and Croce owns other properties adjacent to it.

Croce was at last week's unveiling of the convention center study, but at the time declined comment to 2 On Your Side for this story.

Future Frozen For Now

Meanwhile, Goldman feels his plans to further develop his property into a piano bar, bistro, and ice cream museum, are more or less “frozen” now with no thaw coming for perhaps several years.

He can’t imagine that he is alone in that feeling.

“My neighbors here (gesturing to a building near his) are in the business of renting office space and they have a lot of it. If somebody’s looking at a five year lease, you'd think twice, if you might have to move in a couple of years," he said.

Goldman is encouraging others to leave comments on a website set up by Erie County about proposed convention center, which County Executive Mark Poloncarz identified as the only acceptable forum for residents to weigh in.

Goldman's friends have also created a Facebook page dedicated to raising awareness about the structure and preventing it from being razed.

