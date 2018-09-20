BUFFALO, NY – Results of a long awaited study regarding a new convention center for the region recommends two sites downtown.

"We recommend expanding convention center function space to approximately twice the size of the existing building in a state-of-the-art development," according to an opening statement within the report by HVS Consulting, which Erie County hired last year for $150,000 to conduct the feasibility study.

The Sites

The study suggests the best options would be to replace Buffalo’s existing 40 year old Convention Center on Franklin Street.

One recommended option would be to renovating and expand the current facility- to encompass an area extending across Franklin Street, including the rear portion of the Statler City complex as well as the block north of that structure. Sky bridges would connect the parcels under a plan that could cost up to $429 million.

The second recommended option would see the construction of an entirely new convention center, on what is now surface parking lots in the vicinity of a Washington Street and Michigan Avenue, placing it closer to Canalside and KeyBank Center. The estimated cost for that option would be up to $368 million.

