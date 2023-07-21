Pridgen responds after accuser appears to recant her story

Common Council President Bishop Darius Pridgen asks people to be gracious toward the woman who accused him of sexual abuse after she appears to recant her story.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen, speaking Friday morning on WUFO AM , called on the community "to be gracious to her," referring to the woman named as a plaintiff in a sexual abuse lawsuit filed Wednesday against Pridgen.

Pridgen was responding to a Buffalo News report which claims the woman told them the alleged abuse never happened and that she never talked to an attorney. "I don't know nothing about it. It didn't happen on my behalf. Honest to God," she was quoted as saying.

The Buffalo News did not identify the woman by name, and 2 On Your Side is also not identifying her since the initial report referred to her as a victim of sexual abuse.

2 On Your Side did contact her attorney, New York City lawyer Antigone Curis to ask if the woman was recanting her story. Curis issued a statement saying, "My client has repeatedly refused phone calls from the Buffalo News and media alike. She has made no such representation."

"Something obviously is going on," Pridgen said on the radio show. "She has said this never occurred. I can't go into detail of the next steps."

Buffalo Lawyers Paul Cambria and Joseph Manna represent Pridgen and shared a letter with 2 On Your Side that they sent to attorney Curis. It says, "Your lawsuit is NOT verified by (plaintiff). Instead, you verified the complaint. It is very concerning that you verified the false allegations, but (plaintiff) told the Buffalo News she has not spoken to a lawyer."

2 On Your Side reached out repeatedly to Curis for additional comment, but she has not yet responded.

Pridgen's lawyers went on to demand of Curis, "You immediately file a notice of discontinuance with prejudice. Failure to do so will result in additional litigation. Do govern yourself accordingly."