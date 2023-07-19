Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen named in sexual abuse civil lawsuit

True Bethel Baptist Church is also named in the suit. Pridgen serves as the senior pastor at the church.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President, Bishop Darius Pridgen and True Bethel Baptist Church have been named in a sexual abuse civil lawsuit filed by a church member.

The woman was 45 years old in 2020 and a parishioner and volunteer at the church, according to the lawsuit.

She claims Pridgen repeatedly engaged in "unpermitted sexual conduct" on seven occasions.

True Bethel Baptist Church is also named in the lawsuit. Pridgen serves as the senior pastor at the church.

The plaintiff claims in the lawsuit that she "pleaded with Bishop Pridgen to leave her alone and he continued to sexually abuse her."

2 On Your Side reached out to Bishop Pridgen who told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that he had not seen the lawsuit.

An law firm representing the woman, Curis Law, issued this statement:

"As alleged in the complaint, my client was subjected to prolific abuse that has altered her life forever. This lawsuit is the first step toward healing and justice and we are thankful for the Adult Survivors Act."