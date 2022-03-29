Preparations begin to remove Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom

Since 1964, the ice boom has been used every winter to reduce the amount of ice that goes into the Niagara River.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Power Authority is getting ready to remove the Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom.

According to the New York Power Authority, over the past few days the ice cover on Lake Erie has rapidly reduced. As such, preparations are now underway to remove the ice boom.

"If weather allows for safe working conditions, crews from the New York Power Authority will begin opening the boom’s 22 spans as early as Tuesday March 29, 2022," the New York Power Authority said in a press release.

The earliest the ice boom has been removed from Lake Erie was on February 28, 2012, while the latest date to start the boom opening happened on May 3, 1971. Last year the boom opening began on March 22.

Since 1964, the ice boom has been used every winter to reduce the amount of ice that goes into the Niagara River.

"A reduction of ice entering the river reduces the potential for ice jams, which can result in damage to shoreline property and significantly reduce water flow for hydro-electric power production," the New York Power Authority said in a press release.