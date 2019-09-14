As storms roll through Western New York, 4,300 National Grid and NYSEG customers in Western New York are without power. That number is of 10:00 p.m. Friday.

More than 1,700 National Grid customers in Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties are without power. According to the outage map, 11:15 p.m. is the estimated restoration time for some customers. A National Grid representative tells 2 On Your Side that the number of outages could fluctuate up and down as storms roll through overnight.

More than 2,600 NYSEG customers in Erie and Wyoming counties are in the dark. According to NYSEG's outage map, some customers can expect their power to be restored by 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

You can view the latest forecast here.