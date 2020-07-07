Power outage impacts over 5,000 in WNY, 7 traffic signals impacted

A power outage has impacted over 5,000 people in Western New York, according to National Grid and NYSEG.
The vast majority of the people impacted, about 5,300, are in the Eggertsville area. Seven traffic signals are out, so be cautious when driving. At least 650 more outages have been reported in Buffalo in the neighborhood near Main Street and Bailey Avenue.
According to Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz, power isn't expected to be restored until late Monday night. The reason for the outage is still unknown.