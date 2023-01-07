AAA offers Independence Day travel tips

People will travel back and forth not just for Independence Day, but for Canada Day as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on making a trip to Canada this weekend, you're not alone.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it is fully staffed, with all bridge lanes open, as people travel back and forth not just for Independence Day but for Canada Day as well.

AAA said that planning your trip in advance will help ensure it goes smoothly, even in an emergency, such as a break-down.

"You want to make sure you have a cell phone charger, a bottle of water, you have some snacks," Todd Ingraham, AAA fleet manager, recently told 2 On Your Side. "Definitely don't forget snacks for your furry friends if you're traveling with your pets, but you want to have stuff to keep you comfortable and safe."