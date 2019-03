TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A viral YouTube video of two men claiming to follow an alleged sex offender around Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda is not real.

Town of Tonawanda Police posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that they had received several inquiries about the video. They contacted Amherst Police who say they investigated the claims and the pair who created the video admitted the video is not real.

The video is still active on YouTube and has over two million views