NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A relatively new trend on social media which some fear could direct a child to commit suicide is obviously generating plenty of concern for parents and teachers.

A recent Verify piece on Channel 2 determined the Momo Challenge is a sophisticated hoax.

But it is raising general awareness about what children could be exposed to online.

A bizarre haunting image of a woman is tied to claims of a bizarre online suicide posting called the Momo Challenge. Our Tegna Verify team found there was no YouTube video of that name targeting kids.

But educators and parents are hearing about it from the kids.

Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie describes it this way: "Starts like a truth or dare, and it pushes and pushes and pushes, and you catch the right or the wrong kid who's not feeling good about himself ... it puts something in his or her head."

Some school districts such as Holland Central are actually posting a warning for parents about the rumored Momo Challenge on Facebook. They also say the school resource officer will discuss internet safety in classrooms.

The Niagara Falls district is using an internal approach.

"We haven't seen it occur in our schools, but kids are talking about it, and they're asking their teachers ... so I wanted administrators and teachers to be aware of it," Laurrie said. "And they are but you have to watch the line between putting too much emphasis versus telling kids this is not appropriate."

Whether it's real or not, parents are talking amongst themselves about it as well. Ricki McDonald says, "It's terrible. ... I just can't believe that that's happening."

Whatever the case, a scare like this may spur greater awareness overall. It's prompting parents to look over their kids' shoulders when it comes to their social media activity.

"They know that they have to ask me to go on different sites and things," McDonald said. "And today even I was even more cautious with them. Because I just went behind them, making sure, 'Hey, did you ask me about that? You know what are you watching?' "

Experts say talk of these types of challenges have surfaced before and unfortunately they will probably continue to crop up.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

VERIFY: 'Momo Challenge' rumors are back. YouTube says it may be exaggerated

Don't panic: How parents can deal with fake internet challenges

Indictment: Hackers charged with making threats to schools