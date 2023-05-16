Police investigating deadly motorcycle accident on I-190

The accident happened near the Scajaquada Expressway exit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Kenmore man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday Morning.

The New York State Police are investigating the accident that occurred on the I-190 near the Scajaquada Expressway around 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.

Troopers at the scene determined that Nathan F. Wheeler was driving a motorcycle heading north, when he hit the barrier on the left shoulder when he tried to take the Scajaquada Expressway exit.