Police investigating deadly motorcycle accident on I-190

The accident happened near the Scajaquada Expressway exit.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Kenmore man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday Morning. 

The New York State Police are investigating the accident that occurred on the I-190 near the Scajaquada Expressway around 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.

Troopers at the scene determined that Nathan F. Wheeler was driving a motorcycle heading north, when he hit the barrier on the left shoulder when he tried to take the Scajaquada Expressway exit. 

Wheeler was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead. 

